Nov 11 InnVest Real Estate Investment Trust reported a rise in quarterly funds from operations (FFO) on slightly higher occupancy levels.

The hotel REIT's third-quarter FFO rose to C$33.7 million, or 31.4 Canadian cents per unit, from C$32 million, or 32.4 Canadian cents per unit, a year ago.

FFO is a property measure that strips the distorting effects of depreciation and other factors from earnings.

Hotel revenue rose 1 percent to C$174.8 million during the quarter.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 1.2 percent as occupancy rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 70.7 percent.

Units of the REIT closed at C$4.04 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)