Nov 11 InnVest Real Estate Investment
Trust reported a rise in quarterly funds from
operations (FFO) on slightly higher occupancy levels.
The hotel REIT's third-quarter FFO rose to C$33.7 million,
or 31.4 Canadian cents per unit, from C$32 million, or 32.4
Canadian cents per unit, a year ago.
FFO is a property measure that strips the distorting effects
of depreciation and other factors from earnings.
Hotel revenue rose 1 percent to C$174.8 million during the
quarter.
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 1.2 percent as
occupancy rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 70.7 percent.
Units of the REIT closed at C$4.04 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)