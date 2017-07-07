July 7 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp said
on Friday it would evaluate its lead experimental drug and
consider strategic options after the eye drug failed another
trial.
The mid-stage trial testing the drug, trabodenoson, in
combination with latanoprost, was not statistically significant
in reducing fluid pressure inside the eye in patients with the
most common form of glaucoma and those with higher-than-normal
ocular pressure, compared with latanoprost alone.
The drug failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage
monotherapy trial earlier in January.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)