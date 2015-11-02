TAIPEI Nov 2 Inotera Memories Inc,
Micron Technology Inc's joint venture in Taiwan, said on
Monday it would appoint a replacement for its Chairman Charles
Kau later this month.
The announcement came after Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup as
global executive vice president.
Tsinghua Unigroup, China's state-backed technology
conglomerate, had made an informal $23 billion takeover offer
for Micron that was rejected out-of-hand by the Idaho-based
company's leadership.
Last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
that Tsinghua Unigroup hired Kau, who played a role in the
discussions between Tsinghua and Micron, as its global executive
vice president.
Kau had already stepped down from his position as president
of Nanya Technology Corp, the Taiwanese partner of
Micron in the JV.
Inotera said in a statement that Kau's removal was effective
from Sunday and that his board seat at Inotera would be filled
by Pei-Ing Lee, president of Nanya.
Inotera is due to hold a regular board meeting this month to
elect a new chairman.
Tsinghua Unigroup has been active in recent acquisitions
aimed to accelerate the development of China's fledgling chip
industry.
On Friday, the Chinese group said it was taking a 25 percent
stake in Powertech Technology Inc for $600 million,
becoming the largest shareholder in the Taiwanese chip packaging
and testing company. The deal is pending approval from Powertech
shareholders and Taiwanese regulators.
