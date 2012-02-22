TAIPEI Feb 22 Taiwan's Inotera Memories is to sell T$5 billion ($169.23 million) of new shares to Micron Technology, the contract DRAM chip maker said, making the U.S. company its largest shareholder, outstripping Nanya Technology.

Micron will fully subscribe to the 763.359 million new shares issued by its joint venture with Nanya via a private placement at T$6.55 per share, Inotera said. This represents a discount of 11.5 percent to Wednesday's closing price of T$7.4.

After the private placement, Micron will own close to 40 percent of Inotera, while Nanya will own around 26 percent. The two shareholders now hold around 30 percent each.

The loss-making industry in Taiwan has been struggling to catch up with bigger rivals, such as market leader Samsung in technologies, amid falling DRAM prices.

Nanya, which has posted losses for eight consecutive quarters, has been kept afloat by funds from its parent, the giant Formosa petrochemical group. The latest was a T$30 billion private placement in November.

"The impact of the deal on the Taiwan DRAM landscape is muted, as the two largest shareholders remain the same," said KGI Securities analyst Ben Yeh.

"But through the deal, Micron will be able to boost its capacity, Inotera will improve its average selling price and Nanya will release some financial pressure."

He also expected Micron to start production of NAND flash chips in Inotera in the long run.

Leadership roles in Inotera and the number of seats Micron has on the board will not change at the moment, but the allocation of production capability will be subject to discussion, Inotera President Charles Kau said after a board meeting on Wednesday, domestic media reported.

"After a fund-raising through private placement, the net value of the company can be increased and financial structure can be improved," the company said in a stock exchange announcement.

Inotera posted a net loss of T$6.03 million in the fourth quarter and a total net loss of T$21 billion in 2011.

Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters news service, said this month that Inotera was seeking a T$10 billion syndicated loan for refinancing and for upgrading its production facility.

Micron President Mark Adams told Reuters this month the U.S. chipmaker was interested in being part of the consolidation in the DRAM industry but he would not comment specifically about the possibility of buying or partnering with Japan's Elpida.

There has been speculation that debt-ladened Elpida Memory , the world's No.3 maker of DRAM chips, was seeking a rescue deal with Micron and Nanya. ($1=29.5450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)