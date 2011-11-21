(Adds details)
MELBOURNE Nov 21 Canada's Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy
Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals from private equity firms
Archer Capital and Ironbridge for A$625 million ($623 million)
upfront.
Valeant said the deal includes an additional A$75 million in
potential milestone payments based on the success of pipeline
activities.
The deal is the latest in a string of sales by private
equity firms in Australia in recent months as they exit
investments made in the boom years. Archer sold its MYOB
software business in August for A$1.3 billion.
iNova, which sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs
in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and South Africa, will
have total 2011 revenues of about A$200 million, Valeant said.
"This transaction not only transforms our operations in the
Australian market, but provides us with a beachhead in both
Southeast Asia and South Africa," said Valeant Chairman J.
Michael Pearson.
He said the deal was expected to be immediately accretive.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)