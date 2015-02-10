Feb 10 Inovalon Holdings Inc, a data analytics service provider to healthcare sector, said the expected price range for its initial public offering was raised to $24-$26 per share from $21-$24.

At the top-end of the expected range, the offering of 22.2 million Class A shares will raise $577.2 million. (1.usa.gov/1uzdmpe)

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)