Feb 12 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc,
a healthcare data analytics firm, jumped as much as 25 percent
in their market debut, after the company priced its shares above
its expected price range.
Shortly after it started trading on the Nasdaq, the stock
touched a high of $33.75, valuing Inovalon at about $4.88
billion.
Helped by a strong customer base, a profitable record and
growth prospects for its analytics technology, the company stood
out as several others struggled to price their IPOs this week.
Inovalon raised $600 million from its IPO of 22.2 million
class A shares, making it the second biggest offering this year
after Columbia Pipeline Partners LP raised $1 billion
last week.
The company's shares were priced at $27 each, above the
expected range of $24-$26 and up from an initial $21-$24 range
due to strong demand.
Inovalon uses predictive algorithms to suggest health
conditions by analyzing data stored in its registry, which
contains more than 9.2 billion medical events from more than 120
million unique patients.
Its customers include some of the largest health insurers in
the United States. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan,
EmblemHealth, HealthFirst, and WellCare Health Plans Inc
each accounted for 10-12 percent of its revenue in 2013.
Chairman and Chief Executive Keith Dunleavy is the biggest
shareholder with a 44.8 percent stake. He did not sell any
shares in the IPO.
The company said it planned to use the proceeds from the
offering for working capital.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the
lead underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)