HELSINKI, Sept 20 Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu has offered to divest parts of its business
in a bid to be allowed to buy ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum
unit, after the European Commission raised concerns about
competition.
Outokumpu said on Thursday it had submitted a revised
proposal to the EC including a sale of its Swedish melting and
coil operations in Avesta, Nyby and Kloster as well as part of
its European sales network.
The EC extended its review period through Nov. 16, the
company said, adding it expected to finalise the deal by the end
of the year. The Commission was previously expected to make a
decision by Oct. 24.
"We have proposed a significant remedy to the EU Commission
to address their concerns, and will now continue our
constructive dialogue," Outokumpu chief executive Mika
Seitovirta said.
The deal, aimed to help it deal with overcapacity and price
competition from Asia, will make Outokumpu the world's top
stainless steel producer. It is currently No. 4 in Europe where
rivals include Acerinox and Aperam.
