TOKYO Nov 27 Japan's top oil and gas explorer,
Inpex Corp, has awarded an Indonesian subsidiary of
John Wood Group plc, the design work for its Abadi gas
field project in Indonesia's offshore Masela Block, the Japanese
firm said on Tuesday.
PT Wood Group Indonesia would conduct front-end engineering
design (FEED) work for the project's major subsea production
facilities, which would take about 12 months, Inpex said in a
statement.
After that is complete, Inpex would order a separate FEED
contract to handle the design for floating LNG facilities, an
Inpex spokesman said.
Production was expected to begin in 2018.
Inpex, which has a stake of 60 percent in the Abadi project,
has selected Shell as a strategic partner and sold it a
30 percent stake in the project. LNG output from the project is
expected to reach 2.5 million tonnes a year.