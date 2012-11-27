TOKYO Nov 27 Japan's top oil and gas explorer, Inpex Corp, has awarded an Indonesian subsidiary of John Wood Group plc, the design work for its Abadi gas field project in Indonesia's offshore Masela Block, the Japanese firm said on Tuesday.

PT Wood Group Indonesia would conduct front-end engineering design (FEED) work for the project's major subsea production facilities, which would take about 12 months, Inpex said in a statement.

After that is complete, Inpex would order a separate FEED contract to handle the design for floating LNG facilities, an Inpex spokesman said.

Production was expected to begin in 2018.

Inpex, which has a stake of 60 percent in the Abadi project, has selected Shell as a strategic partner and sold it a 30 percent stake in the project. LNG output from the project is expected to reach 2.5 million tonnes a year.