* Project seals more Asian sales contracts
* CPC Corp in 15-year LNG supply agreement for 1.75 mln t/y
* Final investment decision due to be made in mid-January
(Recasts with Inpex, CPC, details)
CANBERRA, Jan 10 Australia's Ichthys
liquefied natural gas project has sealed more sale contracts,
including with Taiwan's CPC Corp, ahead of a final
investment decision on the $30 billion project that is due
within days.
The Ichthys project, in the Timor Sea off the coast of
Australia's Northern Territory, is being developed by Japan's
Inpex and French energy company Total, and is
expected to help push total exports of Australia's booming LNG
industry ahead of the current top exporter Qatar.
Australia's government said on Tuesday that the project had
signed long-term LNG supply contracts with CPC, Japan's Chubu
Electric Power and Toho Gas, even before it
receives a final investment go-ahead.
"Today, we add Taiwan to the list of countries that will be
powering their economies with clean, safe and reliable
Australian LNG," Australia's Resources Minister Martin Ferguson
said at a contract signing ceremony in Melbourne.
"This sales agreement will boost overall LNG imports to
Taiwan by over 15 percent," he said.
CPC said later that it had signed a 15-year LNG supply
agreement with Ichthys, with shipments starting at the earliest
in 2017, for 1.75 million tonnes a year.
"In Taiwan 80 percent of natural gas is used to generate
electric power, and to respond to domestic economic growth and
increasing demands for electric power, CPC will aggressively
seek new gas supply sources and will make efforts to diversify
sources," it said.
"It has now added Australia to the existing suppliers
Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar and Papua New Guinea. CPC will
continue to enhance its LNG supply facilities in future."
Separately, Inpex said it was selling a 0.42 percent stake
in the Ichthys LNG project to Toho Gas. Inpex's stake in the
project is set to fall to 74.38 percent after the sale to Toho
Gas and a separate deal to sell a 1.2 percent stake to Osaka Gas
announced last month.
Ichthys will have the capacity to export 8.4 million tonnes
per year and it could make Australia the world's biggest LNG
exporter by capacity.
Inpex has said a final investment decision on the project
could be made in the middle of January.
Total last year pegged the cost of the project at more than
$30 billion, up from an initial estimated cost of $20 billion.
Citigroup last year put the cost of the project at $32.5
billion.
Total owns a 24 percent stake, while Inpex holds most of the
rest. Total has expressed interest in increasing its stake.
Inpex in December signed around $70 billion worth of LNG
sales agreements with five Japanese utilities -- Tokyo Electric
Power Co, Tokyo Gas Co, Osaka Gas Co,
Kyushu Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power Co
-- who will buy 4 million tonnes per year for 15 years
from Ichthys.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor in CANBERRA, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO
and Jonathan Standing in TAIPEI; Writing by Ed Davies, Editing
by Himani Sarkar)