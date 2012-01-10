* Project seals more Asian sales contracts

* CPC Corp in 15-year LNG supply agreement for 1.75 mln t/y

* Final investment decision due to be made in mid-January (Recasts with Inpex, CPC, details)

CANBERRA, Jan 10 Australia's Ichthys liquefied natural gas project has sealed more sale contracts, including with Taiwan's CPC Corp, ahead of a final investment decision on the $30 billion project that is due within days.

The Ichthys project, in the Timor Sea off the coast of Australia's Northern Territory, is being developed by Japan's Inpex and French energy company Total, and is expected to help push total exports of Australia's booming LNG industry ahead of the current top exporter Qatar.

Australia's government said on Tuesday that the project had signed long-term LNG supply contracts with CPC, Japan's Chubu Electric Power and Toho Gas, even before it receives a final investment go-ahead.

"Today, we add Taiwan to the list of countries that will be powering their economies with clean, safe and reliable Australian LNG," Australia's Resources Minister Martin Ferguson said at a contract signing ceremony in Melbourne.

"This sales agreement will boost overall LNG imports to Taiwan by over 15 percent," he said.

CPC said later that it had signed a 15-year LNG supply agreement with Ichthys, with shipments starting at the earliest in 2017, for 1.75 million tonnes a year.

"In Taiwan 80 percent of natural gas is used to generate electric power, and to respond to domestic economic growth and increasing demands for electric power, CPC will aggressively seek new gas supply sources and will make efforts to diversify sources," it said.

"It has now added Australia to the existing suppliers Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar and Papua New Guinea. CPC will continue to enhance its LNG supply facilities in future."

Separately, Inpex said it was selling a 0.42 percent stake in the Ichthys LNG project to Toho Gas. Inpex's stake in the project is set to fall to 74.38 percent after the sale to Toho Gas and a separate deal to sell a 1.2 percent stake to Osaka Gas announced last month.

Ichthys will have the capacity to export 8.4 million tonnes per year and it could make Australia the world's biggest LNG exporter by capacity.

Inpex has said a final investment decision on the project could be made in the middle of January.

Total last year pegged the cost of the project at more than $30 billion, up from an initial estimated cost of $20 billion. Citigroup last year put the cost of the project at $32.5 billion.

Total owns a 24 percent stake, while Inpex holds most of the rest. Total has expressed interest in increasing its stake.

Inpex in December signed around $70 billion worth of LNG sales agreements with five Japanese utilities -- Tokyo Electric Power Co, Tokyo Gas Co, Osaka Gas Co, Kyushu Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power Co -- who will buy 4 million tonnes per year for 15 years from Ichthys. (Reporting by Rob Taylor in CANBERRA, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Jonathan Standing in TAIPEI; Writing by Ed Davies, Editing by Himani Sarkar)