CANBERRA Jan 10 Australia's Ichthys LNG
project has signed long-term supply contracts on Tuesday with
Taiwan's Corp, as well as Japan's Chubu Electric Power
and Toho Gas, Australia's Resources Minister
Martin Ferguson said.
"Today, we add Taiwan to the list of countries that will be
powering their economies with clean, safe and reliable
Australian LNG," Ferguson said at a contract signing ceremony in
Melbourne. "This sales agreement will boost overall LNG imports
to Taiwan by over 15 percent," he said without elaborating.
The Ichthys project, off the coast of Australia's Northern
Territory, is being developed by Japan's biggest oil and gas
developer Inpex and French energy company Total
, and is expected to push total exports of Australia's
booming LNG industry ahead of current top exporter Qatar.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)