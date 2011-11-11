TOKYO Nov 11 Japan's top oil and gas
developer Inpex Corp reiterated on Friday that it would
make a final investment decision (FID) on its Ichthys liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Australia by year-end, denying
media reports that the process had been delayed.
"We are aiming to obtain production licences on schedule in
time for our FID," a company spokesman said. "There have been no
problems at all which would require us to delay the process."
The West Australian newspaper reported on Friday that Inpex
and its partner, France's Total, had put on hold an
application to the government for production licences for
Ichthys.
The 8.4 million tonnes per annum project, 76 percent-owned
by Inpex and 24 percent by Total, is in the front-end
engineering design phase.
Total's head said earlier this month that the development,
with Darwin as the site for its LNG processing facility, will
cost more than the anticipated total of $30 billion.
Shares in Inpex were down 0.4 percent at 512,000 yen in
early afternoon trade, compared with a 0.57 percent rise in the
Nikkei average.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Simon Webb and Joseph
Radford)