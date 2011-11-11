TOKYO Nov 11 Japan's top oil and gas developer Inpex Corp reiterated on Friday that it would make a final investment decision (FID) on its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia by year-end, denying media reports that the process had been delayed.

"We are aiming to obtain production licences on schedule in time for our FID," a company spokesman said. "There have been no problems at all which would require us to delay the process."

The West Australian newspaper reported on Friday that Inpex and its partner, France's Total, had put on hold an application to the government for production licences for Ichthys.

The 8.4 million tonnes per annum project, 76 percent-owned by Inpex and 24 percent by Total, is in the front-end engineering design phase.

Total's head said earlier this month that the development, with Darwin as the site for its LNG processing facility, will cost more than the anticipated total of $30 billion.

Shares in Inpex were down 0.4 percent at 512,000 yen in early afternoon trade, compared with a 0.57 percent rise in the Nikkei average. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Simon Webb and Joseph Radford)