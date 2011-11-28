PERTH Nov 28 Japan's Inpex
expects to lock in more buyers for its Australian Ichthys
liquefied natural gas project and did not push back its final
investment decision due to difficulties marketing the gas, a
company executive said on Monday.
"We are very confident in our ability to sign sale and
purchase agreements prior to the final investment decision.
Final investment decision is pretty imminent so watch this
space," Bill Townsend, Inpex's general manager of external
affairs and joint ventures, said at an industry conference.
Inpex recently pushed back its final investment decision
from late this year to early next year.
"We've already announced half the gas sales and we are in
discussions with five major Japanese utilities for the remaining
volume," Townsend said.
