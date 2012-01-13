TOKYO Jan 13 Japan's Inpex is in talks to sell an additional stake in its $34 billion Ichthys LNG project to French energy firm Total, Inpex president Toshiaki Kitamura said Friday.

Total already holds a 24 percent stake in the project, which was given the green light on Friday, but has expressed interest in bumping its share up to 30 percent.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)