DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
TOKYO May 16 Inpex Corp said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 0.735 percent stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia to Chubu Electric Power Co.
Inpex had previously said it would sell a 1.575 percent stake in the project to Tokyo Gas Co, 1.2 percent to Osaka Gas Co and 0.42 percent to Toho Gas Co. Inpex will retain a 72.07 percent stake in the project, with French oil group Total SA holding 24 percent. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.
OTTAWA, Feb 13 When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, he will look to nurture economic ties while avoiding tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two are sharply at odds.