TOKYO May 16 Inpex Corp said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 0.735 percent stake in the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia to Chubu Electric Power Co.

Inpex had previously said it would sell a 1.575 percent stake in the project to Tokyo Gas Co, 1.2 percent to Osaka Gas Co and 0.42 percent to Toho Gas Co. Inpex will retain a 72.07 percent stake in the project, with French oil group Total SA holding 24 percent. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)