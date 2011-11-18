* Final decision may be delayed to mid-Jan from year-end

TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's top oil and gas developer Inpex Corp said on Friday a final investment decision on its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia may not be made until mid-January due to time constraints at the year-end.

Inpex said it and its partner, France's Total, have been making steady progress toward reaching a final decision by the goal of the year-end.

"While (the year-end) remains our target, taking into account administrative constraints during the Christmas season and New Year holiday periods, the decision may slip into mid-January 2012," Inpex said in a statement.

Inpex is the operator of the 8.4 million tonnes per annum project, which is 76 percent-owned by Inpex and 24 percent by Total, has been waiting for the authorities in Australia to approve its application for production licences.

Earlier this month Total put the cost of the project at more than $30 billion, up from an initial estimated cost of $20 billion. (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)