EXCLUSIVE-OPEC figures show over 90 pct compliance with supply cut -sources
* Official OPEC figures due on Monday (Adds EXCLUSIVE tag, quote, list of secondary sources, details)
* Final decision may be delayed to mid-Jan from year-end
* Time constraints at year-end cited (Adds details)
TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's top oil and gas developer Inpex Corp said on Friday a final investment decision on its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia may not be made until mid-January due to time constraints at the year-end.
Inpex said it and its partner, France's Total, have been making steady progress toward reaching a final decision by the goal of the year-end.
"While (the year-end) remains our target, taking into account administrative constraints during the Christmas season and New Year holiday periods, the decision may slip into mid-January 2012," Inpex said in a statement.
Inpex is the operator of the 8.4 million tonnes per annum project, which is 76 percent-owned by Inpex and 24 percent by Total, has been waiting for the authorities in Australia to approve its application for production licences.
Earlier this month Total put the cost of the project at more than $30 billion, up from an initial estimated cost of $20 billion. (Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Official OPEC figures due on Monday (Adds EXCLUSIVE tag, quote, list of secondary sources, details)
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.
MISRATA, Libya, Feb 10 Islamic State militants have shifted to desert valleys and inland hills southeast of Tripoli as they seek to exploit Libya's political divisions after defeat in their former stronghold of Sirte, security officials say.