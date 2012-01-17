* To explore two deepwater blocks offshore Sabah

* To drill total of 5 wells in two blocks in 2014

* Costs for Block R seen at $123 mln, Block S at $72 mln - Petronas (Adds further details)

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japanese oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp has won stakes in two oil and gas exploration licences offshore Sabah from Petronas, Malaysia's national oil company.

Petronas selected a four-year work programme Inpex had proposed to explore in deepwater blocks R and S, 180 km west and 120km northwest off the coast of Kota Kinabalu, an Inpex spokesman said.

Separately, Petronas said the minimum financial commitment for the two blocks are $123 million and $72 million respectively.

In Block S Inpex has a 75 percent interest and as the licence operator plans to drill two exploration wells in around 2014. The costs will be shared with Petronas, which has a 25 percent interest.

Block S lies in the Sabah basin where large reserves of oil and gas, such as the Kikeh and the Gumusut-Kakap oil fields, have already been discovered, Inpex said.

In Block R, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp, an upstream subsidiary of JX Holdings, is the operator. Three exploration wells are planned in around 2014, with Inpex and JX each holding a 37.5 percent interest in the licence. Petronas has the remaining 25 percent although interests change if finds prove commercial.

"If and when we find the value of oil and gas in a block is feasible we are obliged to give a certain part of our share of production to Petronas," an Inpex spokesman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda and Junko Fujita in Tokyo and Niluksi Koswanage in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Greg Mahlich)