* To explore two deepwater blocks offshore Sabah
* To drill total of 5 wells in two blocks in 2014
* Costs for Block R seen at $123 mln, Block S at $72 mln -
Petronas
(Adds further details)
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japanese oil and gas
explorer Inpex Corp has won stakes in two oil and gas
exploration licences offshore Sabah from Petronas,
Malaysia's national oil company.
Petronas selected a four-year work programme Inpex had
proposed to explore in deepwater blocks R and S, 180 km west and
120km northwest off the coast of Kota Kinabalu, an Inpex
spokesman said.
Separately, Petronas said the minimum financial commitment
for the two blocks are $123 million and $72 million
respectively.
In Block S Inpex has a 75 percent interest and as the
licence operator plans to drill two exploration wells in around
2014. The costs will be shared with Petronas, which has a 25
percent interest.
Block S lies in the Sabah basin where large reserves of oil
and gas, such as the Kikeh and the Gumusut-Kakap oil fields,
have already been discovered, Inpex said.
In Block R, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp, an
upstream subsidiary of JX Holdings, is the operator.
Three exploration wells are planned in around 2014, with Inpex
and JX each holding a 37.5 percent interest in the licence.
Petronas has the remaining 25 percent although interests change
if finds prove commercial.
"If and when we find the value of oil and gas in a block is
feasible we are obliged to give a certain part of our share of
production to Petronas," an Inpex spokesman said.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda and Junko Fujita in Tokyo and Niluksi
Koswanage in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Greg Mahlich)