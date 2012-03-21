(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove Chuo Mitsui Asset from list of
deal coordinators)
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission plans to recommend the Financial
Services Agency fine Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking Co over
suspected insider trading involving a 2010 share offering by
Inpex, the Nikkei reported in its evening news on
Wednesday.
Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust said it was under investigation by
the securities watchdog.
Inpex, Japan's top oil and gas explorer, announced a plan in
July 2010 to raise $6.7 billion through a global offering of new
shares to finance a gas project in Australia. Nomura Securities
and Goldman Sachs International were the global coordinators on
the deal.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)