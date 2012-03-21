TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commision said on Wednesday that it has recommended the Financial Services Agency fine Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking as one of its employees is suspected of insider trading.

The watchdog said it was recommending that the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc unit be slapped with a penalty of 50,000 yen ($600) over suspected insider trading by one of its fund managers in Inpex Corp's 2010 public share offering.

The fund manager received information about the share offer from a securities firm, and made a profit through short selling on the information prior to the announcement of the deal, a SESC official said. ($1 = 83.6250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)