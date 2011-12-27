TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp said it has made the final investment decision to develop the Coniston oil field in offshore Western Australia, aiming to start production in the fourth quarter of 2013.

The first year of output is set to average about 21,500 barrels per day, the company said.

The project will use a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the nearby Van Gogh oil field, which has been producing oil since February 2010, Inpex said in a statement.

Inpex has a 47.499 percent participating interest in the project, while the operator, Apache, holds the rest. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)