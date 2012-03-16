* To buy 17.5 pct stake in floating LNG project for cash

* Inpex aims to apply knowledge to Indonesia project (Adds details of deal)

TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Inpex Corp said on Friday it is buying a 17.5 percent stake in the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia from Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a cash deal, aiming to utilise the experience at its Abadi floating LNG project in Indonesia.

Inpex did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it would have little impact on its bottom line.

Inpex, Japan's top oil and gas developer, in July selected Shell as a strategic partner for Indonesia's Abadi gas field and sold it a 30 percent stake in the project.

Shell's Prelude project will likely be the first floating LNG project online, according to industry experts, although several other projects are also due to come online before the end of the decade.

Currently, Inpex is considering starting the front-end engineering and design (FEED) on Abadi project in the second half of 2012, a company spokesman said.

Inpex shares ended 0.4 percent on Friday, ahead of the announcement. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)