JAKARTA, Sept 15 Japan's Inpex Corp will start to build Indonesia's first floating LNG receiving terminal in the Masela block by first-half 2012 and expect to start producing in 2016, its CEO and the Indonesian Vice President said.

Energy regulator BPMigas spokesman Gde Pradyana said the initial project is estimated to cost up to $8 billion with total investments seen up to $25 billion.

Inpex Corp was awarded the contract to develop the Masela LNG block in Maluku, east Indonesia, last December with estimated production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)