TOKYO , Sept 28 A proposal for Japan's
government to sell its holdings in energy-related firms runs
counter to government policy, a trade ministry official said on
Wednesday.
The proposal came from the policy chief of the ruling
Democratic Party, Seiji Maehara, who also suggested raising
about 700-800 billion yen ($9-10 billion) by selling
energy-related shares held by the government, which include
Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex)
.
"From the standpoint of securing a stable supply of
electricity, it is becoming more important to secure resources
overseas so we should not sell our shares in energy-related
firms -- doing so would run counter to current policy," the
trade ministry official told Reuters.
