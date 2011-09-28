TOKYO , Sept 28 A proposal for Japan's government to sell its holdings in energy-related firms runs counter to government policy, a trade ministry official said on Wednesday.

The proposal came from the policy chief of the ruling Democratic Party, Seiji Maehara, who also suggested raising about 700-800 billion yen ($9-10 billion) by selling energy-related shares held by the government, which include Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) .

"From the standpoint of securing a stable supply of electricity, it is becoming more important to secure resources overseas so we should not sell our shares in energy-related firms -- doing so would run counter to current policy," the trade ministry official told Reuters. ($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)