(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the company's mobile app is called
Inrix Traffic and not Traffic)
Oct 9 Inrix Inc, which provides road traffic
data, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co to help it file for an initial
public offering likely next year, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The company, spun off from Microsoft Corp and known
for its mobile app Inrix Traffic, could raise up to $100 million
in its IPO, WSJ said, quoting sources familiar with the matter.
Inrix's Irish rival FleetMatics Group Plc, which
offers GPS fleet tracking software to small and medium-sized
businesses that own fleets of commercial vehicles, listed its
shares on the New York Stock Exchange last week, raising about
$133 million.
Inrix declined to comment on the WSJ report.
