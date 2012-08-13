TOKYO Aug 14 With its stock in near free fall,
the board of Japan's Nippon Sheet Glass met in August
2010 to weigh a couple of unpalatable options: suspend planned
investments in key markets like China or go ahead with a Tokyo
share offering that had somehow leaked to the market.
The board, including then-CEO Craig Naylor, a newly-arrived
American, decided to press ahead with the still-unannounced plan
to raise $500 million, even though the cost of doing so was
shooting higher as investors, worried about the dilution to
existing share value, dumped the stock.
The kind of leak that battered Nippon Sheet Glass shares was
widespread by 2010, earning Japan a reputation as a haven for
insider trading with a regulator willing to look the other way.
But Japan's third-largest glassmaker did something unusual:
it complained.
The company summoned its underwriters, JP Morgan and
Daiwa Securities and pressed for an investigation. Over
the following months, Nippon Sheet Glass emerged as a crucial
test case in a crackdown by Japan's Securities Exchange and
Surveillance Commission (SESC) that has reset the rules of the
game for insider trading in the world's third-largest stock
market, according to interviews with more than a dozen
participants in the probe, from lawyers and investigators to
traders and brokers, and a review of related documents.
As the SESC closes out the first phase of an unprecedented
insider trading investigation, its ability and resolve to tackle
the problem is no longer in doubt.
Since March, the agency has announced five cases, two
involving Nippon Sheet Glass. It has taken down an influential
hedge fund, and, along with its parent, the Financial Services
Agency (FSA), pushed for a management shake-up at Nomura
Holdings, Japan's largest investment bank.
In the process, the SESC has surprised Tokyo banks and fund
managers by enforcing a zero-tolerance policy in an area where
many believed standards of conduct remained vague, people
involved say.
The SESC's new hard line has been led by 65-year-old Kenichi
Sado, a former public prosecutor who made his mark investigating
the Recruit scandal in the 1980s when Japanese politicians,
including two former prime ministers, were found to have taken
stock and cash in exchange for political favors.
"In the past, the regulator only went after individuals,
leaving institutional investors to do as they pleased. Insider
trading was everywhere," said Kazuhiko Shibata, co-chief
executive at Symphony Financial Partners, a hedge fund with
operations in Tokyo and Singapore. "The crackdown is a very
positive development. It's especially good from the point of
view of foreign investors that the Japanese market is becoming
more clean."
The United States, too, is clamping down on insider trading,
with dozens of convictions, including consummate business
insider Rajat Gupta, who faces up to 25 years in jail for
leaking secrets about Goldman Sachs.
COLOUR CODING
The SESC's investigation has prompted a rethink by major
banks of how to police their Tokyo trading desks. Before the
crackdown, many traders believed they were not passing on inside
information as long as they spoke in code - "blue bank" meant
one of Japan's three big lenders, "green bank" another - or
couched remarks with the qualification they were talking about
rumors, investigators found.
A dozen banks, including Goldman and JPMorgan Chase, have
announced steps to bolster controls, including making traders
use mobile phones with recording so conversations are subject to
later scrutiny.
But the SESC has also generated controversy - using broad
discretionary powers it was granted in 2005 to push institutions
into settlements, sidestepping courts.
Key individuals, including brokers at J.P. Morgan and Daiwa
identified as sources of the Nippon Sheet Glass leaks, maintain
their innocence. The broker at Daiwa says he was never
interviewed and believes he is being made a scapegoat, partly
because he is not Japanese and is no longer with the bank.
Those apparent gaps have raised some concern about whether
the SESC is at risk of pushing too far, too fast. SESC officials
have expressed confidence their evidence is strong enough to
beat back any legal challenge, although that has yet to be
tested.
"Financial institutions are in a very weak position relative
to the regulator," said Naohiko Matsuo, a lawyer at Nishimura &
Asahi who used to work for the FSA and now advises financial
institutions dealing with the regulator. "When an agency is so
powerful it needs to proceed with caution. There are worries
that punishments are being meted out too easily."
HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT
When SESC officials turned up at the office of Asuka Asset
Management to inform the $800 million hedge fund it was under
investigation, more than a year had passed since the botched
Nippon Sheet Glass deal.
Asuka, a decade-old firm founded by Mamoru Taniya and
Toshihiro Hirano, had a reputation for taking short positions in
Japanese shares. But Asuka executives believed the evidence
against one of their fund managers in the Nippon Sheet Glass
case was inconclusive. Chatter about share offerings had been
everywhere in 2010.
Six months later, Asuka dropped any thought of fighting the
SESC and agreed to pay a token fine of 130,000 yen ($1,700). The
goal was to avoid a harsher penalty that could have prompted a
flight from its funds, people involved said.
Most of the evidence regulators believed they needed in the
Nippon Sheet Glass case was preserved in phone recordings,
emails and a broker messaging system.
By March, the SESC had finished separately interviewing -
dozens of times - the Asuka fund manager suspected of insider
trading, and a JP Morgan sales trader believed to have provided
the tip. Both men signed affidavits stating they had done
nothing wrong.
But SESC investigators zeroed in on a meeting between the
two at Doichan, a Japanese-style pub chain in the basement of
the building housing JP Morgan's Tokyo offices on Aug. 4, 2010.
It was the first time they had met.
Rumours had been circulating for weeks that Nippon Sheet
Glass would need to raise equity to shore up a balance sheet
stretched by its acquisition of Britain's Pilkington in 2006.
T ha t was one of a handful of rumors the two had discussed at the
bar, the JP Morgan sales trader told investigators
The trader, like others targeted by the SESC, spoke on
condition he not be named due to concern it would hurt his
prospects of finding a job. He has not been charged with any
wrongdoing.
CARELESS WORDS
On Aug. 5, 2010, before the market opened, the Asuka fund
manager messaged the JP Morgan trader asking if the Nippon Sheet
Glass offering would be announced that afternoon. The trader
said no and then offered: "I think it's Daiwa and JP Morgan."
That would be interpreted as material information by
investigators who determined he was relaying the two
underwriters on the deal. That same day, the Asuka fund manager
took out a short position on Nippon Sheet Glass stock.
The trader said he had reason to believe that JP Morgan
might have the Nippon Sheet Glass mandate but that he was not
certain. The JP Morgan division handling share offerings had
started to ask about trading conditions in Nippon Sheet Glass
stock in near daily "flow checks". A sales manager had also made
comments suggesting JP Morgan would be working on another deal
with Daiwa, which had a strong relationship with the glassmaker
and was seen as a shoo-in to manage its expected offering.
Investment banks have so-called Chinese Walls designed to
prevent advisory work leaking to sales teams.
"In hindsight, I was careless with my words," the former
sales trader told Reuters. "But that was just market rumour and
my own prediction. I didn't think I was passing on inside
information."
In Japan, it is not illegal to provide inside information
unless the individual also directly profits, although that may
change as part of a raft of new regulations being considered
with the aim of bringing penalties closer to the tougher
standards in force in Britain and the United States.
JP Morgan fired the sales trader in June, partly due to
pressure from the regulator to dismiss him, according to a
person with knowledge of the matter. The trader is considering a
lawsuit claiming wrongful termination. The bank declined to
comment on the former trader, but referred to a June 29
statement in which it said it took the regulator's findings
seriously and vowed to take steps to bolster its controls.
Asuka also declined to comment. The Asuka fund manager
involved in the case left the firm at the end of May.
THE DAIWA CONNECTION
Two weeks after the Asuka fund manager started shorting
Nippon Sheet Glass, the stock was tumbling in heavy volume. That
grabbed the attention of another hedge fund, Japan Advisory, and
a broker at Daiwa, Japan's No. 2 investment bank.
At 10:13 a.m. on Aug. 20, the broker called Japan Advisory
head Edward Brogan and told him he had just found out Daiwa
would be managing a stock offering on Aug. 24, but he didn't
know the name of the issuer. The broker then noted speculation
Nippon Sheet Glass would raise equity and the possibility a deal
was coming given the active trade in the stock.
The Daiwa broker had just come from a meeting in which he
heard that a company planning to issue shares would be holding a
kind of explanatory meeting on Aug. 24. Along with open chatter
in the department about public offerings there was enough
information for the broker to connect the dots, according to a
Daiwa internal investigation made public last month.
After that phone call, Japan Advisory sold 2.65 million
shares of Nippon Sheet Glass through another securities company,
according to the SESC, which fined and revoked the hedge fund's
license on June 29. Brogan could not be reached for comment.
The broker, a German national who left Daiwa in December
2010 for personal reasons, said he was informing a client of a
big move in a stock he had recommended as a 'buy' just weeks
before. At the time, he had only been at Daiwa a few months and
was not privy to such confidential information, he said.
The broker was not interviewed for the case and didn't know
he was involved until a Japanese newspaper identified the source
of the leak as a fortysomething German. While he has not been
charged with any wrongdoing, he is considering legal action
against Daiwa, which he says gave his name to reporters, and
media. "I was the only person of that nationality at Daiwa so
everyone in the community knows it is me they are talking
about," he said.
Daiwa's internal investigation concluded that other members
of the equity sales team passed on information about the
offering to clients other than Japan Advisory, but also said it
did not find the problem of tipping to be "systematic" - a claim
that has been questioned by some experts.
"People reading this report may wonder if the problem is
much wider than just Nippon Sheet Glass," said Yoichi Namekata,
a lawyer and compliance expert at Blakemore & Mitsuki.
A spokesman for Daiwa said the brokerage takes the findings
of its internal investigation seriously and is taking steps to
improve internal controls.
The SESC may announce more insider trading cases in the
coming months. In addition to submitting compliance improvement
plans, brokers were also required to report to the regulator on
their dealings with Japan Advisory and other hedge funds.
When Sado took over as SESC commissioner in 2007, he said he
wanted the agency to be a "frightening presence" to anyone
looking to manipulate the market.
"There are probably not many people who thought we could
achieve what we have," a senior SESC official told Reuters
looking back on the two-year investigation. The official added
the SESC believed there were still offenders who needed to be
purged from the market. "I'd say we're about halfway there."