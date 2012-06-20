By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 A London trader, who funded a
lavish London lifestyle from illegal share dealing, was jailed
for four years - and his wife for 10 months - in an insider
dealing case pursued by prosecutors on both sides of the
Atlantic.
Sanders, a director of now-defunct UK brokerage Blue Index,
his wife Miranda and James Swallow, a Blue Index co-director,
last month pleaded guilty to 18 counts of insider dealing
between October 2006 and February 2008.
Swallow was also handed a 10-months jail sentence.
(Editing by Douwe Miedema)