NEW YORK Aug 15 Former FrontPoint Partners hedge fund manager Dr. Joseph "Chip" Skowron pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in an insider trading scheme.

Skowron, 42, told a Manhattan federal court judge that in 2008 he traded stock in Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O on nonpublic information he received from a French doctor who served as a consultant for the biotech company.

Skowron, who managed several health-care funds, also admitted he gave false testimony under oath to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"I knew my actions were wrong and I deeply regret my participation in these activities," he told U.S. District Court judge Denise Cote.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Skowron pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and obstruct justice.

Skowron faces a maximum of five years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

The case is U.S. v. Joseph Skowron, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-00997. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)