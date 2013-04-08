* ThanhHa Bao tipped brother, who tipped ex-SAC manager
* No admission of wrongdoing
* Ex-SAC manager Freeman cooperating with prosecutors
By Jonathan Stempel
April 8 A former employee at a medical devices
company who leaked illegal tips to her younger brother, who then
passed them to a former SAC Capital Advisors LP fund manager and
others, has agreed to pay $144,910 to settle U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission civil fraud charges.
The SEC charged ThanhHa Bao, 57, with regularly passing
quarterly earnings of Abaxis Inc, where she worked in
the finance department, to her brother Tai Nguyen from 2006 to
2009.
It said Nguyen then sold the information to Noah Freeman,
who worked at Sonar Capital Management LLC and later at SAC, and
Barai Capital Management LP founder Samir Barai, resulting in
more than $7.2 million of illegal gains based on the tips.
Nguyen, 50, was sentenced on March 14 to a year and a day in
prison following his June 2012 guilty plea to conspiracy to
commit securities and wire fraud. He also agreed to a $400,000
criminal forfeiture.
Bao was not criminally charged, but the Fremont, California
resident agreed in the SEC accord to a five-year ban from
serving as an officer or director of a public company. Abaxis is
based in Union City, California, and is not a defendant.
Melinda Sarafa, a lawyer for Bao, declined to comment on her
client's settlement.
Nguyen had been president of Insight Research LLC, and was a
consultant for an expert networking firm.
Freeman and Barai have pleaded guilty and are cooperating
with prosecutors in a wide-ranging hedge fund insider trading
probe unveiled in 2009. More than 70 people have been convicted
or pleaded guilty.
SAC, run by billionaire Steven A. Cohen, agreed in March to
pay nearly $616 million to settle two SEC cases alleging
improper trading, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.
A $14 million settlement has won court approval, while
approval is pending for a $602 million accord. Cohen has not
been accused of wrongdoing.
The case is SEC v. Nguyen et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-05009.