March 19
* SEC says charges a stockbroker, and a managing clerk at
simpson thacher &
bartlett law firm, over a $5.6 million insider trading scheme
* SEC says Justice Department filed related criminal charges
against the
stockbroker vladimir eydelman and the clerk steven metro
* SEC says eydelman now works at Morgan Stanley
* SEC says charged defendants with insider trading around more
than a dozen
mergers or corporate transactions
* U.S. attorney says metro and eydelman each criminally charged
with multiple
fraud counts, and a conspiracy count
* U.S. attorney says defendants' four-year scheme involved more
than $33
million of alleged illegal trades, and netted more than $5.6
million profit