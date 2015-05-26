May 26 A Connecticut venture capital executive
accused of insider trading and of cheating his clients out of
tens of millions of dollars has fled the country, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said.
Iftikar Ahmed, a former general partner at Oak Investment
Partners, left the United States some time before May 18 in
violation of a judge's order in the criminal insider trading
case restricting his travel to three U.S. states, the SEC said
in a court filing last week.
The SEC said his "recent flight from the United States" was
a reason to expand an asset freeze to include various properties
owned by Ahmed. A federal judge in Connecticut granted the
request on Thursday.
It was unclear from court records where Ahmed is currently.
Martin Klotz, Ahmed's lawyer, did not respond to requests for
comment on Tuesday.
Ahmed, a resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, was arrested
and criminally charged in April along with longtime friend Amit
Kanodia for engaging in insider trading.
Federal prosecutors in Boston said Kanodia learned details
about India-based Apollo Tyres Ltd's 2013 attempt to buy Cooper
Tire & Rubber Co from his wife, then Apollo's general counsel.
Kanodia began tipping Ahmed and another friend, allowing
them to make more than $1 million trading in Cooper Tire shares
and call options before the deal was announced, authorities
said.
A lawyer for Kanodia did not respond to a request for
comment on Tuesday.
A month after that case was filed, the SEC, which had also
sued over the insider trading, filed new civil charges against
Ahmed for allegedly transferring $27.5 million to himself at the
expense of investors in funds run by Oak Investment
Partners.
The SEC said Ahmed induced his Greenwich, Connecticut-based
firm into overpaying for investments in two Asian e-commerce
companies, and pocketed $20 million for himself.
It also said Ahmed induced Oak to pay I-Cubed Domains LLC
$7.5 million for its stake in a U.S. e-commerce company without
revealing that he and his wife controlled I-Cubed, which had
paid just $2 million for that same stake.
The SEC said Ahmed is a graduate of the Indian Institute of
Technology in New Delhi and Harvard Business School. He faces a
maximum 20 years in prison plus a $5 million fine in the
criminal case.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, District of
Connecticut are SEC v. Ahmed, No. 15-00675, and SEC v. Kanodia,
No. 15-00479. The case in U.S. District Court, District of
Massachusetts, is U.S. v. Kanodia, No. 15-mj-02062.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Ingram
and Dan Grebler)