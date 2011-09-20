NEW YORK, Sept 20 A former Silicon Valley sales manager was found guilty of conspiracy charges on Tuesday in connection with the U.S. government's crackdown on insider trading.

James Fleishman, who used to work at Primary Global Research, was convicted by a Manhattan federal jury on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He could face up to 25 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents have worked for years on cases that suggest employees at "expert networking" firms such as Primary Global helped funnel corporate secrets to hedge funds seeking higher returns.

Prosecutors said Fleishman, a Santa Clara, California resident, helped ferry leaks to hedge funds about confidential information such as revenues or margins from executives at companies, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N and Dell Inc DELL.O. (Reporting by Basil Katz and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)