By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge cleared the way
on Thursday for former hedge fund manager David Ganek to sue
government officials, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, for improperly raiding his offices as part of a
wide-ranging insider trading crackdown.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan rejected the
government's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the former head of
Level Global Investors, who said "fabricated" evidence was used
to justify the November 2010 raid.
The crackdown on insider trading led to dozens of
convictions and guilty pleas, and caused various businesses
including Level Global, a $4 billion hedge fund, to shutter.
While dismissing some claims, Pauley said Ganek may pursue
allegations that prosecutors and Federal Bureau of Investigation
agents violated his constitutional rights by allowing the raid.
The judge called some of the allegations "grave," and said
Ganek could take depositions and obtain evidence "to ascertain
whether this case is about a simple misunderstanding or whether
something more troubling is afoot."
Ganek in a statement called the ruling "the first step
towards holding the government accountable" for what he called
"troubling conduct."
A spokesman for Bharara declined to comment.
Ganek was never criminally charged.
His partner Anthony Chiasson was convicted in 2012,
alongside former Diamondback Capital Management portfolio
manager Todd Newman, for trading on inside information about
Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
Those convictions were overturned in December 2014 when the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York narrowed the
definition of what constitutes insider trading.
In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took
the rare step of refunding Level Global the $21.5 million it
paid in a related civil settlement.
Ganek's lawsuit over the raid was filed in February 2015 and
focused on a search warrant that he said contained deliberate
misrepresentations.
The warrant said former Level Global analyst Spyridon
Adondakis told FBI investigators he passed illegal tips to
Ganek, Chiasson and an unnamed individual, who then traded on
that information.
But the lawsuit said Adondakis later testified at Chiasson's
trial that he never told Ganek about the source of any inside
information.
The case is Ganek v. Leibowitz et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-01446.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)