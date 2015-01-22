NEW YORK Jan 22 A former Galleon Group hedge
fund trader on Thursday said he will ask a federal judge to
throw out his conviction and 10-year prison sentence, one of the
longest imposed in a broad U.S. government probe into insider
trading.
In court papers, Zvi Goffer, 38, said the jury instructions
at his trial were tainted, leading to his June 2011 conviction.
He said a reversal was justified in light of last month's
decision by a federal appeals court in New York that curbed
prosecutors' ability to bring insider trading cases.
In that Dec. 10 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals said a trader, to be convicted of insider trading,
needed to know the original source of a tip had received a
"personal benefit" in exchange for that information.
The court said U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan set too
low a bar when instructing jurors who convicted hedge fund
traders Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson of insider trading,
requiring that their convictions be reversed.
Sullivan also handled Goffer's trial.
"Goffer's trial was tainted unconstitutionally because the
jury was never required to find the touchstone element of the
crime," the defendant's knowledge of "the personal benefit
motive of the original tipper," Goffer's lawyer Yale Klat wrote.
Goffer wants to be freed on bail while his conviction is
reviewed. The 2nd Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court previously
rejected other arguments he raised to void his conviction.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan
declined to comment. Klat declined immediate additional comment.
Prosecutors called Goffer the ringleader of a scheme to
trade on tips about takeovers of network equipment maker 3Com
Corp and Canadian drug company Axcan Pharma Inc.
Goffer was once known as "Octopussy," after the James Bond
film, for his many sources of information.
His former boss, Galleon founder Raj Rajaratnam, is serving
an 11-year prison term for his own insider trading conviction.
More than 80 people have been convicted of or pleaded guilty
to insider trading charges in Bharara's probe, but some have
challenged those outcomes in light of the Newman decision.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter threw out
guilty pleas of four men over alleged insider trading related to
IBM Corp.
Former SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio manager Michael
Steinberg is challenging his conviction.
Goffer is not eligible for release until August 2020.
The case is U.S. v. Goffer, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-cr-00056.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by David Gregorio)