* "Octopussy" convicted of 14 criminal counts

* Goffer lawyer: 5-yr prison term reflects client's crime

* Two co-defendants, including brother, also convicted

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Aug 31 Zvi Goffer, convicted of insider trading and a key target of a sprawling government probe, on Wednesday made an unusual, passionate plea for a shorter prison sentence than federal guidelines suggest.

Prosecutors called Goffer, who once worked at Raj Rajaratnam's Galleon Group hedge fund firm, the ringleader of a scheme to trade on tips about pending takeovers of computer network equipment maker 3Com Corp and Canadian drug company Axcan Pharma Inc.

Goffer, 34, was known as "Octopussy," after the James Bond film, for his many sources of information.

A Manhattan federal jury on June 13 convicted Goffer of 12 counts of securities fraud and two counts of conspiracy. Two co-defendants, his younger brother Emanuel Goffer and Michael Kimelman, were also convicted at the same trial.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Zvi Goffer's lawyer William Barzee suggested that a prison term as short as five years would reflect the seriousness of his client's crimes. That is below the 10 to 12-1/2 years suggested by federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.

The filing was unusual in that it incorporated a letter from Zvi Goffer himself, in which the defendant pledged he will not appeal his conviction, and will repay illegal profits and settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil lawsuits.

Saying his former pride and greed had given way to "shame, self-loathing and depression," as well as frequent drinking and use of anti-anxiety drugs, Zvi Goffer also said prison will take him away from his wife and two sons, ages three and two.

"I stand before the Court today a humbled man who in many respects is not the same brash, reckless, irresponsible man who committed these crimes," he wrote. "I will use this opportunity to become a better son, a better husband and a better father."

It is unclear when prosecutors will submit their sentencing recommendation. The office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan had no immediate comment.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan is expected to sentence Zvi Goffer on Sept. 21.

Earlier Wednesday, he sentenced another defendant in the Goffer ring, former Galleon trader Craig Drimal, to 5-1/2 years in prison, within the guidelines range.

"There has to be a message sent here to hedge fund managers and traders and lawyers that this is not going to be tolerated," Sullivan said. [ID:nN1E77U255]

Rajaratnam was convicted of insider trading in a separate trial. The former billionaire's sentencing date is Sept. 27.

The case is U.S. v. Goffer et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-00056. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Basil Katz; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)