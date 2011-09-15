(Repeats story originally published late on Wednesday)
* US seeks 10 to 12-1/2 years prison for inside trader
* US says Goffer's "newfound humility rings hollow"
* "Octopussy" convicted on 14 criminal counts
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Former hedge fund trader Zvi
Goffer orchestrated a "brazen, sophisticated and extensive"
insider trading scheme, and should be sent to prison for 10 to
12-1/2 years, federal prosecutors said in a court filing.
Goffer, who once worked at Galleon Group and was known
after the James Bond film as "Octopussy" for his many sources
of information, was convicted by a Manhattan jury in June of 14
criminal counts.
Prosecutors called Goffer the ringleader of a scheme to
trade on tips about pending takeovers of network equipment
maker 3Com Corp and Canadian drug company Axcan Pharma Inc.
They also want him to forfeit $10 million of illegal profit.
Sentencing by U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in
Manhattan is scheduled for Sept. 21.
The defendant, 34, made an unusual plea for leniency two
weeks ago, writing a letter included in a court filing in which
his lawyer suggested a five- or six-year prison term.
"I stand before the Court today a humbled man who in many
respects is not the same brash, reckless, irresponsible man who
committed these crimes," Goffer wrote. "I will use this
opportunity to become a better son, a better husband and a
better father." [ID:nN1E77U26A] He also pledged not to appeal
his conviction, and said he would repay his illegal profits.
HOLLOW HUMILITY
But prosecutors said Goffer personally bribed lawyers to
disclose confidential information about pending mergers that
their firms were working on, and distributed prepaid cellphones
to his cohorts to avoid getting caught.
They also said their recommended sentence of 121 to 151
months, which reflects federal sentencing guidelines, is
necessary to punish Goffer and deter others from wrongdoing.
"Goffer's assertion that his 'swagger' at the time of his
criminal offenses has been replaced with an 'honest humility'
is belied by, among other things, his conduct over a long
period of time during his criminal scheme and the timing of his
new claim," prosecutors said. "Goffer's claim of a newfound
humility rings hollow, as it followed his conviction by a jury
and resulting exposure to a substantial term of imprisonment."
The jury that convicted Zvi Goffer also convicted his
brother Emanuel at the same trial. Raj Rajaratnam, who ran
Galleon, was convicted of insider trading in a separate trial
that ended in May. He has yet to be sentenced.
The case is U.S. v. Goffer et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-00056.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)