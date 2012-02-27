* Agents building on operation known as "Perfect Hedge"
* "Wall Street" movie star Douglas helps publicize FBI
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Feb 27 The FBI says it has
enough informants lined up to keep its investigations of
suspected illegal insider trading at hedge funds going for at
least five more years.
In a briefing on Monday with reporters at the New York
office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation just blocks away
from Wall Street, agents who manage squads of investigators
likened the probes to penetrating a secret society.
The investigations are building on a mission dubbed "Perfect
Hedge" that have led to the prosecutions of multimillionaire
Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam and dozens of
traders, executives and research consultants since late 2009.
"We have cooperators set up for years to come," said David
Chaves, a supervisory special agent for securities and
commodities fraud investigations.
He told reporters that the informants include cooperating
witnesses -- people who have been identified as conducting
illegal trading but who have agreed to assist authorities to
catch others in the hopes of receiving a lighter sentence -- and
sources within hedge funds.
"I don't want to say it's infinite, but clearly in five
years we think we will be working it," Chaves said.
The Galleon prosecution and other recent insider-trading
cases have used secretly-recorded telephone conversations to
gather evidence, an investigatory tool traditionally used in
organized crime or narcotics cases.
The use of wiretaps sent a chill through the hedge fund
industry closed to outsiders and what the FBI calls "undercover
resistant."
Investigators have tracked mobile phone calls, instant
messaging and social media to collect evidence.
The FBI says it is alert to new ways in which people may try
to exchange information on publicly traded companies to gain an
illegal edge.
"We will go to whatever lengths we have to to keep up with
changes in technology," said Richard Jacobs, another FBI
supervisory special agent for white-collar crime cases.
Both officials emphasized that law enforcement believes that
the overwhelming majority of hedge funds and their traders are
law-abiding and run their firms responsibly.
A similar briefing was given to reporters in Washington on
Monday, where officials discussed the agency's shift in focus of
the past 10 years to financial fraud cases involving larger
amounts of money than in the past.
For example, out of the 2,600 mortgage fraud investigations
open nationally, 70 percent involve more than $1 million,
compared with smaller bank frauds under $25,000 that were
previously typical of the caseload.
In New York, the FBI said that to date, out of 64 arrests
made in "Perfect Hedge," 59 people have been convicted or have
pleaded guilty. These prosecutions, in partnership with the
office of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney and the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, have been an important deterrent, the
agents said.
Another tool for deterrence is the publicity the cases have
generated in the United States and abroad.
To that end, Michael Douglas, the Academy Award-winning star
of the 1987 movie "Wall Street," agreed to a request from the
FBI to record a public service announcement.
"In the movie 'Wall Street' I played Gordon Gekko, who
cheated to profit while innocent investors lost their savings,"
Douglas, 67, says in the video recording released on Monday.
"The movie was fiction but the problem is real," Douglas
says in the video. "Our economy is increasingly dependent on the
success and integrity of the financial markets. If a deal looks
too good to be true, it probably is."
(Reporting By Grant McCool, additional reporting by Aruna
Viswanatha in Washington; Editing by Martha Graybow,)