Feb 29 U.S. federal authorities are
investigating David Loeb, a managing director of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, as part of an insider trading probe focusing
on technology stocks and the company's hedge fund clients, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people close
to the matter.
Loeb, 41, would be the latest Goldman official to be
investigated after Rajat Gupta, a former Goldman director, who
faces trial in May for insider trading. Goldman technology
analyst Henry King is also under investigation, the WSJ
reported.
Loeb, who deals with many technology hedge fund employees,
worked closely with King, the paper said citing the sources.
Documents filed in the case against Gupta referenced an insider
at Goldman other than Gupta who provided inside information to a
hedge fund client. That person is said to be Loeb, the WSJ
reported.
Calls to Goldman Sachs and the FBI were not answered outside
U.S. business hours.
On Monday during a press briefing, the FBI said to date, out
of 64 arrests made in "Perfect Hedge," the name given to the
investigation, 59 people have been convicted or have pleaded
guilty.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill)