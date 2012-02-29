(Rewrites with new sourcing, adds Goldman regulatory filing
By Grant McCool and Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. prosecutors are
investigating David Loeb, a managing director of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, as part of an insider-trading probe focusing
on the company's hedge-fund clients, a person familiar with the
case said on Wednesday.
Loeb works with technology hedge-fund employees, including
an Asia-based analyst, Henry King, who is also under
investigation, according to another source briefed on the case.
The sources declined to be identified because the matter is
not public.
A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment on
insider-trading probes and on the current employment status of
Loeb and King. Neither Loeb nor King responded to emails seeking
comment.
According to a regulatory filing and court records,
employees of Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's most influential firm,
have been pulled into the insider-trading case of a former board
member, Rajat Gupta, who is preparing for trial on criminal and
civil charges.
No one at Goldman has been accused of any wrongdoing.
Gupta, a former director of Goldman Sachs and Procter &
Gamble Co, and a former global head of the McKinsey & Co
consultancy, is to go on trial in May. He has denied charges
that he tipped now-convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder
Raj Rajaratnam with Goldman and Procter & Gamble board secrets.
In an annual 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Goldman included an item
"Insider Trading Investigations" that did not appear in
regulatory filings a year ago or at the end of the third
quarter. A 10-K gives a comprehensive summary of a public
company's performance and includes issues that are material to
securities investors.
"From time to time, the firm and its employees are the
subject of or otherwise involved in regulatory investigations
relating to insider trading, the potential misuse of material
nonpublic information and the effectiveness of the firm's
insider trading controls and information barriers," the filing
said.
"It is the firm's practice to fully cooperate with any such
investigations."
A spokeswoman for the office of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney,
the prosecutor in a broad insider-trading probe of hedge funds
in recent years, declined to comment. The U.S. Department of
Justice says that out of 64 people charged in the crackdown
dubbed "Perfect Hedge", 59 have either been convicted or pleaded
guilty.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the inquiries about
Loeb and King.
Loeb's name came up during proceedings in Manhattan federal
court last November as a potential witness in the Gupta case.
Others who could be deposed included Goldman Chief Executive
Officer Lloyd Blankfein, Chief Financial Officer David Viniar
and President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, according
to court records.
Rajat Gupta's lawyer, Gary Naftalis, declined to comment on
Wednesday, but in court he has asked prosecutors to share any
information on possible Goldman inside sources that Rajaratnam
and Galleon had.
"This is hot stuff for us," Naftalis told U.S. District
Judge Jed Rakoff at a Jan. 20 hearing, according to a court
transcript.
The lawyer said that if there were other people at Goldman
or Procter & Gamble who provided Galleon with inside information
about those companies or their clients "they constitute real
exculpatory information" for the defense.
Rajaratnam, whose technology-focused hedge fund had $7
billion under management at its peak, was convicted last May and
is serving an 11-year prison term, the longest ever imposed for
insider-trading offenses. A judge also ordered Rajaratnam to pay
$92.8 million to the SEC.
