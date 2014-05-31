NEW YORK May 30 The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission are
investigating possible insider trading involving billionaire
investor Carl Icahn, golfer Phil Mickelson and Las Vegas gambler
William Walters, a source familiar with the matter said.
Federal investigators are looking into whether Mickelson and
Walters may have traded illegally on private information
provided by Icahn about his investments in public corporations,
the source told Reuters, confirming a report by the Wall Street
Journal on Friday.
Icahn, Mickelson and Walters were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jan Paschal)