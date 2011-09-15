(Adds both accused men free on bail, byline)

By Basil Katz

NEW YORK, Sept 15 A filmmaker and a former human resources consultant were charged and arrested on Thursday with netting more than $2.6 million in illegal profits from deals involving Japanese drugmakers, the latest case in a government crackdown on insider trading.

Federal prosecutors accused Scott Allen, 45, of Atlanta and John Bennett, 48, of Norwalk, Connecticut, of orchestrating trades on acquisitions by two Japanese drugmakers, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) and Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T).

Both defendants were free on bail on Thursday after initially surrendering to authorities.

The charges are the latest brought by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, which has waged a campaign against financial crimes at companies, hedge funds and consulting firms.

U.S. market regulators also filed court papers against the men on Thursday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it had traced contacts between the two by tracing their calls and following their travel plans.

Brian McEvoy, a lawyer for Allen, said he was freed on $500,000 bail after being presented in front of a judge in Atlanta earlier on Thursday.

"If Mr. Allen is indicted, he intends to enter a plea of not guilty," McEvoy said.

A spokesman for Allen's former employer, the New York-based consulting firm Mercer, said it was cooperating with authorities.

Bennett was also freed on $500,000 bail after appearing in front of a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court. His lawyer, Henry Mazurek, declined to comment after the hearing.

Prosecutors said Bennett, described in court documents as an independent film producer, bought shares of Millennium Pharmaceuticals ahead of its April 2008 acquisition by Takeda, and in Sepracor Inc ahead of its September 2009 takeover by Dainippon.

He learned of the mergers from his friend Allen, who's consulting firm worked on the deals, and paid him more than $100,000 in cash for the tips, prosecutors said.

Each defendant was charged with two counts of securities fraud, each of which is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy.

The case is U.S. v. Allen et al, U.S. District Court,Southern District of New York, No. 11-mg-2361. (Reporting by Basil Katz; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)