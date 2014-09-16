NEW YORK, Sept 16 An information technology employee at a major U.S. law firm was arrested Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme that enabled him to earn nearly $297,000.

Dmitry Braverman, who had been a senior information systems engineer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, was arrested in San Mateo, California, early Tuesday morning, an FBI spokesman said.

Braverman, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in New York with one count of securities fraud. While not naming the law firm, the complaint described several mergers on which Wilson Sonsini provided advice. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)