NEW YORK Feb 26 A former hedge fund manager on
Thursday sued U.S. law enforcement officials, including
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, claiming the government
improperly raided his offices and destroyed his business as part
of a widespread insider trading crackdown.
David Ganek, former head of Level Global Investors, said in
the lawsuit that prosecutors from Bharara's office "fabricated"
evidence to justify the raid in November 2010.
"Defendants had no probable cause to believe Mr. Ganek had
engaged in any wrongdoing," the lawsuit said.
The complaint does not seek a specific amount of damages but
said that eight months before the raid, Level Global was valued
at $400 million.
A spokesman for Bharara declined to comment.
Ganek's partner, Anthony Chiasson, was charged with insider
trading and eventually convicted at trial alongside former
Diamondback Capital Management portfolio manager Todd Newman in
2012. Ganek was never charged.
The case against Chiasson and Newman came amid a string of
insider trading prosecutions by Bharara's office, which has
charged 92 individuals since October 2009.
In December, however, Newman and Chiasson's convictions were
overturned by a federal appeals court, which raised the bar for
insider trading prosecutions.
That decision has led to the dismissal of insider trading
charges against five other individuals and prompted other
defendants to ask judges to throw out similar charges.
Ganek's lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on the
same day that a copy of the warrant that led to the raid was
unsealed, after a U.S. judge granted a request from The New York
Times.
The warrant, which was partially redacted, stated that
former Level Global analyst Spyridon Adondakis told FBI
investigators he had passed illegal tips to Ganek, Chiasson and
an unnamed individual, who then traded on that information.
Ganek's lawsuit, however, claims the warrant was false.
"Specifically, a number of FBI agents and individual AUSAS
met with a witness who told them he did not have knowledge that
Mr. Ganek had been involved in insider trading; the
investigators then falsely represented that the witness had said
just the opposite," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also said that Adondakis, who pleaded guilty and
appeared as a government witness at Chiasson's trial, testified
that he had never told Ganek about the source of any inside
information.
The lawsuit contends that the raid, and ensuing media
coverage, ensured Level Global's demise.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio)