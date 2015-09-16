(Adds comment from defendant's lawyer, possible prison term)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 16 A former Morgan Stanley
stockbroker pleaded guilty on Wednesday to insider trading, over
a scheme in which an accomplice showed him stolen stock tips on
napkins and Post-its in Grand Central Station and then ate the
evidence.
Vladimir Eydelman, 43, admitted to securities fraud, tender
offer fraud and conspiracy charges before U.S. District Judge
Michael Shipp in Trenton, New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.
Eydelman, who until recently lived in Colts Neck, New
Jersey, was accused of trading for himself, family and customers
on tips about mergers and other corporate transactions stolen
from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, a major New York law firm.
"He has accepted responsibility for what he did, and is
ready to make amends," Eydelman's lawyer Walter Timpone said in
a phone interview.
According to prosecutors, the $5.6 million, five-year
insider trading scheme also involved Frank Tamayo, a Brooklyn,
New York mortgage broker, and Steven Metro, a former Simpson
Thacher managing clerk, who were also criminally charged.
Prosecutors said Metro, of Katonah, New York, would go to
Manhattan bars or coffee shops to give Tamayo tips about Simpson
Thacher clients.
Tamayo would then meet Eydelman near the main clock in Grand
Central Station, show Eydelman a ticker symbol to memorize, and
then chew and occasionally swallow the napkin or Post-it
containing the tip, prosecutors said.
Authorities said the scheme unraveled in early 2014 after
Tamayo agreed to secretly record conversations with the other
defendants. This included an instance when Eydelman gave him a
cigar box containing $7,000 to help Metro buy and renovate a new
home.
"Take these cigars, put it to good use," Eydelman told
Tamayo, court papers show.
Tamayo, 42, pleaded guilty last September. Metro, 41,
pleaded not guilty and faces a Feb. 8, 2016 trial.
Eydelman is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21, and
according to his plea agreement could get a 57- to 71-month
prison term under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.
He faces a maximum 20-year term on the fraud counts, and
will also forfeit ill-gotten gains.
Eydelman is now living with his parents, his lawyer said.
Neither Morgan Stanley nor Simpson Thacher was accused of
wrongdoing. They have fired Eydelman and Metro, respectively.
James Froccaro, a lawyer for Metro, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)