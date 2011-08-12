(Repeats to widen distribution. There are no changes to the
text)
* Johnson admitted to at least eight inside trades
* Judge orders forfeiture of just over $755,000
By Jeremy Pelofsky
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 12 A former Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc (NDAQ.O) executive on Friday was sentenced to 3-1/2
years in prison after pleading guilty for making hundreds of
thousands of dollars by trading on confidential information.
Donald Johnson, 57, was director and then managing director
of Nasdaq's market intelligence desk before retiring in
September 2009. In May he pleaded guilty to one count of
securities fraud for his scheme, which ran from 2006 until
2009.
He was responsible for monitoring the stocks of companies
traded on the Nasdaq as well as giving the companies
information and analyses about trading in their stocks. As a
result, Johnson received advance information about upcoming
companies' earnings, news releases and personnel changes.
Federal prosecutors accused him of using that inside
information on at least eight occasions, reaping $641,000.
Securities regulators said there was a ninth illegal trade that
brings the total ill-gotten gains to just over $755,000.
Johnson's biggest gain was in late 2007 when he made more
than $175,000 from buying United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR.O)
shares after learning early that a trial for its hypertension
drug Tyvaso was successful.
Judge Anthony Trenga sentenced Johnson to serve 42 months
in prison followed by one year of supervised release. The judge
also signed a forfeiture order for the $755,000 amount.
Prosecutors had sought as much as 46 months in prison.
Johnson's legal team urged 18 months of incarceration followed
by a year of home confinement.
"What I did was stupid," the tall, soft-spoken Johnson told
the judge, noting that his "guilt and remorse had taken a
toll." His lawyer said that other trades wiped out much of the
money he received from the insider trading.
Johnson also wrote a four-page letter expressing regret for
his actions and at the same time highlighting his charitable
work. Before joining Nasdaq, he served as a nurse in the U.S.
Army and more recently did relief work in Haiti.
Johnson is the latest high-profile prosecution in a string
of cases brought by the Obama administration in a bid to crack
down on insider trading.
"Insider trading is an insidious and dangerous crime," said
federal prosecutor Justin Goodyear, adding that Johnson abused
a position of special trust and that Nasdaq was a major
component of the U.S. financial system and economy.
(Editing by Robert MacMillan)