* Nguyen admits shared illegal tips about medical co Abaxis
* SEC also charges Nguyen, part of focus on "expert network"
firms
* Former Galleon employee Adam Smith sentenced to probation
(Adds details from Nguyen guilty plea, sentencing of Adam
Smith)
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, June 26 An executive at an investment
research firm pleaded guilty to an insider trading charge on
Tuesday and was the latest person to land in the U.S.
government's crosshairs as part of its campaign to root out
illicit trading on Wall Street.
Tai Nguyen, 49, of Oregon City, Oregon, is the president of
Insight Research LLC. He surrendered to the Federal Bureau of
Investigation on Tuesday morning and later pleaded guilty in
Manhattan federal court.
Nguyen told U.S. District Judge Naomi Buchwald that between
2006 and 2009 he had shared "material non-public information"
with hedge fund manager Samir Barai and a former analyst at
Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP, Noah Freeman.
Barai and Freeman are among 64 people who have been
convicted or have pleaded guilty in the FBI and federal
prosecutors' campaign against insider trading. A total of 70
people have been charged as part of the multi-year sweep.
The best-known defendant in the probe, Galleon Group hedge
fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, was convicted of 14 counts of
securities fraud and conspiracy last year and is serving an
11-year prison term.
His case led to the conviction this month of former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc board member Rajat Gupta for feeding
secret tips to Rajaratnam.
Nguyen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit
securities and wire fraud. He said he illegally traded and
shared stock tips about medical systems company Abaxis Inc
.
Nguyen was also charged Tuesday by U.S. securities
regulators who, along with prosecutors, have focused on some
employees at so-called expert-network firms who they say helped
funnel corporate secrets from consultants at companies to hedge
funds. Nguyen was also a paid consultant at an unnamed Mountain
View, California, expert-network firm.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and prosecutors said
Barai and Freeman had been clients of Nguyen's Insight Research
and that Nguyen had obtained information on Abaxis from his
brother, who worked there. The authorities did not name the
brother.
In a simultaneous court proceeding on Tuesday, Adam Smith, a
former Galleon employee turned government cooperator, was
sentenced to two years probation by U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff in Manhattan. Rakoff also oversaw the Gupta trial.
"I'm incredibly humbled and ashamed," Smith told the court.
"I apologize for these decisions."
Smith, 40, was ordered to forfeit $105,3000 to the U.S.
The cases are U.S. v Tai Nguyen and U.S. v Adam Smith, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, 11-0079. A
case number for Nguyen was not yet assigned.
(Reporting By Basil Katz; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)