June 26 A former high-ranking executive at semiconductor maker Qualcomm Inc was sentenced on Friday to a year and a half in prison and fined $500,000 for masterminding a three-year insider trading scheme.

Jing Wang, formerly Qualcomm's president of global business operations, made hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit profits from buying shares of Qualcomm and another company based on knowledge gained in his elevated position, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wang, 52, of Del Mar, California, pleaded guilty in July last year to charges of insider trading, money laundering and obstruction of justice in connection with his scheme.

According to the Justice Department, Wang admitted to three separate insider trades using a brokerage account in the British Virgin Islands.

In early 2010, he bought about $277,000 worth of Qualcomm stock, with prior knowledge that the company planned to increase its dividend and repurchase stock. In December 2010, he bought stock of chipmaker Atheros with the knowledge that Qualcomm planned to make an offer to purchase the company.

A few weeks after that, he told his stockbroker, Gary Yin, to sell the Atheros stock and purchase Qualcomm stock, just one day before the company announced record earnings.

Wang pleaded guilty to money laundering for transferring his illegal proceeds between entities he controlled in the British Virgin Islands, and also admitted to obstructing justice by concocting a plan whereby he and stockbroker Yin would blame Wang's brother Bing Wang, who lived in rural China, for the insider trading scheme.

Yin pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice and launder money, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.

Wang's sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes of the Southern District of California. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Andrew Hay)