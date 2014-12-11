By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 The head of the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission on Thursday said her agency is reviewing
a major federal appeals court ruling that could make it more
difficult for the government to prosecute insider trading, and
said the court may have taken an "overly narrow view" of the
law.
"There is no question it's a significant decision," SEC
Chair Mary Jo White said on the sidelines of a New York
conference.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on
Wednesday overturned the convictions of two former hedge fund
managers, saying that prosecutors had presented insufficient
evidence.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York, writing by Aruna
Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)