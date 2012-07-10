* Chairman said to tip doctors on insurer's sale plans
July 10 Five doctors have agreed to pay $1.9
million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil
charges that they conducted insider trading in shares of a
medical professional liability insurer that was preparing to be
sold.
The SEC said Apparao Mukkamala routinely tipped the other
doctors in 2010 about confidential details of the sale process
for American Physicians Capital Inc ("APCapital"), where he had
been chairman at the time.
It said the other doctors bought nearly $2.2 million of the
East Lansing, Michigan-based company's stock between April 30
and July 7, 2010, based on the tips, and that Mukkamala himself
bought shares through a charitable organization where he was
president.
On July 8, 2010, The Doctors Co, a Napa, California-based
medical malpractice insurer, agreed to buy APCapital at $41.50
per share, a 31 percent premium, in a transaction valued at
about $386 million.
The SEC said the five doctors made more than $623,000 of
illegal profit on APCapital shares following the announcement.
"Board chairmen and other insiders should never choose greed
over duty when possessing confidential information about the
companies they serve," Robert Burson, senior associate regional
director in the SEC's Chicago office, said in a statement.
None of the defendants, whose ages range from the mid-50s to
early-70s, admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
Mukkamala, a resident of Grand Blanc, Michigan, agreed to
pay $631,000. Suresh Anne, also of Grand Blanc, will pay
$697,000; Rao Yalamanchili, who lives in Staten Island, New
York, $298,000; Mallikarjunarao Anne, a Chicago resident and
Mukkamala's brother-in-law, $253,000; and Jitendra Prasad
Katneni of Fenton, Michigan, $22,000.
Lawyers for Mukkamala and Yalamanchili declined to comment.
Lawyers for the other defendants did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The case is SEC v. Mukkamala et al, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of Michigan, No. 12-13020.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)