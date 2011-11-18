* Dr. Joseph "Chip" Skowron pleaded guilty in August

* Investor, doctor caught in insider trading crackdown

* Five years is maximum Skowron faced for his crimes (Adds quotes from sentencing proceeding, case background)

By Grant McCool

NEW YORK, Nov 18 Former FrontPoint Partners hedge fund manager Dr. Joseph "Chip" Skowron, one of the most prominent investors caught in a U.S. crackdown on insider trading, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Skowron, 42, pleaded guilty in August to trading in 2008 in stock of Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O on nonpublic information he received from a French doctor who served as a consultant for the biotech company.

"You engaged in a pattern of deceit," U.S. District Judge Denise Cote told Skowron in imposing sentence in a Manhattan courtroom filled with his family and friends. "You bribed and corrupted another physician."

She also noted that his crimes included obstructing an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other government investigations.

The five-year prison term was the maximum Skowron faced under an agreement between U.S. prosecutors and his defense lawyer, Jim Benjamin.

It was also one of the longest handed down in a series of convictions arising from a sweeping prosecution of dozens of traders, lawyers or executives for insider trading in recent years.

The most prominent defendant was Galleon hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who was convicted at trial and sentenced to 11 years in prison last month. In a separate trial, former Galleon trader Zvi Goffer was convicted and sentenced to 10 years.

Skowron, who has a medical degree and a doctorate in cellular and molecular biology from Yale University, ran a $1.5 billion healthcare fund at Connecticut-based FrontPoint.

He admitted to receiving illicit tips from French doctor Yves Benhamou, who pleaded guilty in April. Benhamou is scheduled to sentenced next month.

In an emotional statement to the court, Skowron apologized to friends and supporters. He said that, as a doctor he had traveled to other countries to help people in disasters "and so it seems now that I am the disaster."

He said changes in him that "blurred the lines between right and wrong" happened over years.

"I'm looking forward to healing and rehabilitation and I'm terribly sorry for the mistakes I have made," Skowron said.

Cote ordered Skowron, of Greenwich, Connecticut, to forfeit $5 million.

She also said he would be required to pay millions more in restitution to be decided in litigation by June 2013. Skowron's lawyer told the judge his client would pay a civil penalty of $2.7 million to the SEC.

The case is USA v. Skowron, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-699. (Reporting by Grant McCool; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)