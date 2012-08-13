* Whitman Capital founder challenges informant's testimony
* First in series of trials to testify in own defense
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Aug 13 In the years-long U.S.
crackdown on insider-trading, only a few defendants have chosen
to fight criminal charges at trial. Only one of those has
gambled by taking the witness stand in their own defense.
A California hedge fund manager, Doug Whitman, earned that
distinction on Monday, confidently telling Manhattan federal
court jurors about his long career tracking and trading
telecommunications stocks and challenging the testimony of a key
prosecution witness.
Whitman, 54, said under questioning from his lawyer, David
Anderson, that in January 2006 he never used improper inside
information on videoconference company Polycom Inc from
former technology company researcher-turned-FBI-informant Roomy
Khan.
Whitman said she was "just repeating to me what I told her"
and that Whitman Capital "had already started our investment
decisions" after determining Polycom was heading for an improved
quarter in its financial performance. Whitman's testimony will
continue on Tuesday.
Prosecutors accuse Whitman of illegally using inside sources
to get advance information on the financial performance of
Google Inc, Polycom Inc and Marvell Technology Group Ltd
between 2006 and 2009. They said he made $900,000 in
profits.
Last week, Khan testified against Whitman for the
prosecution. She said she told Whitman about her sources of
inside information at Polycom and Google Inc
.
It is rare, but not unheard of, for defendants in
white-collar criminal cases to testify at their trials, where
they face a risky cross-examination by a prosecutor.
The grey-suited Whitman spoke in his own defense to the jury
-- where swashbuckling onetime billionaire Galleon Group hedge
fund founder Raj Rajaratnam and former McKinsey and Co head and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc board member, Rajat Gupta, chose
not to at their insider-trading trials in the same courthouse.
Rajaratnam was convicted in May 2011 and is serving an
11-year prison sentence. Gupta was convicted in June and is
expected to be sentenced later this year. At least five other
defendants were convicted at trial in the past year and did not
testify in their own defense.
Khan pleaded guilty to criminal charges in October 2009 but
has yet to be sentenced. Dozens of traders, hedge fund managers,
lawyers and consultants have pleaded guilty or been convicted at
trial of insider trading since 2009 in a broad investigation by
the FBI and the office of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney.
Whitman is charged with securities fraud and conspiracy,
which carry a combined possible maximum prison sentence of 25
years. His trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff began on
July 31.
Federal prosecutors rested the government case on Monday.
The defense could finish its part of the trial in two days. The
jury could hear closing arguments from both sides on Wednesday
or Thursday.
The case is USA v Doug Whitman in U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 12-125.